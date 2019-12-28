Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Foster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Foster Obituary
Paul Foster

Iva - Paul "Pop" Edwin Foster, 87, of Anderson, SC, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Marchbanks Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Born May 4, 1932 in Culbertson, NC, he was a son of the late Albert Foster and Clella Owenby Foster. Paul served in the US Air Force for four years during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Owens Corning Fiberglas. He was a member of Broadway Lake Baptist Church.

Mr. Foster is survived by his loving wife Irene Allen Foster; sons, Roger Foster of Anderson, SC and Donnie Foster (Sandy) of Easley, SC; daughters, Susan Boggs (Roger) of Anderson, SC and Lynn VanValkenburg of Ft. Worth, TX; grandchildren, Tim Boggs, Melissa Ambrose, Kaley VanValkenburg, Brandi Strickland and Rudy Martin; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Neal Foster; five brothers and four sisters.

The family will receive friends Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 5 pm - 7 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at Broadway Lake Baptist Church, Monday, December 30, 2019 at 12:30 pm with Rev. Dwight Greene and Rev. Early Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in South Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of Anderson at 105 S. Fant St., Anderson, SC 29624.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now