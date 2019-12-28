|
|
Paul Foster
Iva - Paul "Pop" Edwin Foster, 87, of Anderson, SC, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Marchbanks Assisted Living and Memory Care.
Born May 4, 1932 in Culbertson, NC, he was a son of the late Albert Foster and Clella Owenby Foster. Paul served in the US Air Force for four years during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Owens Corning Fiberglas. He was a member of Broadway Lake Baptist Church.
Mr. Foster is survived by his loving wife Irene Allen Foster; sons, Roger Foster of Anderson, SC and Donnie Foster (Sandy) of Easley, SC; daughters, Susan Boggs (Roger) of Anderson, SC and Lynn VanValkenburg of Ft. Worth, TX; grandchildren, Tim Boggs, Melissa Ambrose, Kaley VanValkenburg, Brandi Strickland and Rudy Martin; and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Neal Foster; five brothers and four sisters.
The family will receive friends Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 5 pm - 7 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at Broadway Lake Baptist Church, Monday, December 30, 2019 at 12:30 pm with Rev. Dwight Greene and Rev. Early Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in South Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of Anderson at 105 S. Fant St., Anderson, SC 29624.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019