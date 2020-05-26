|
Paul Kenneth "Kent" Rogers, Jr.
Andrews - Paul Kenneth "Kent" Rogers, Jr., husband of Angie Brown Rogers, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
Kent was born in Anderson on December 22, 1958, the son of Lucille Rogers and the late Paul Kenneth Rogers, Sr.
Kent grew up in Anderson and graduated from TL Hanna High School. He then attended the University of South Carolina. He was a member of Anderson First Baptist Church. Kent retired from Santee Cooper Winyah Generating station after years of service.
Kent was a special person and a man of his word. He liked to do things his own way. He visited Andrews once earlier in his life and swore he would never come back. It is funny how life changes. At the young age of 20 years old he made his way back to Andrews and met Angie. She was the love of his life. They spent 37 wonderful years together and raised three beautiful girls, and these he considered his best lifetime accomplishments.
Kent had an extreme love for golf and was a member of Cherry Hill Country Club. He also served as a Board Member and the Treasurer of Cherry Hill Country Club. He volunteered for The First Tee program for Georgetown County, assisting school kids with learning the philosophy of the game. He was the Pool Operator of Record for Cherry Hill Country Club. He brought the pool back to life through education, hard work, and dedication. The growth and success brought him great joy. He was a member of the Three County Seniors Golf League. He also loved saltwater fishing. He and Angie made several trips to North Inlet and shared many great memories.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and son. He will be missed by his family and his many friends.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Troy Gamble and his staff for their love and compassion that they showed not only to Kent but to Angie and the girls.
As Kent would say, "don't sweat the small stuff, and in the end it's all small stuff".
Surviving are: his wife Angie of Andrews; three daughters, Kelly Rogers Wall (Randall) of Georgetown; Ashely Marie Rogers and Mary Catherine Rogers both of Andrews; one grandson, Hayden Randal Rogers; his mother Lucille Rogers of Anderson; two sisters, Mary Haynes (Peter) of Anderson; and Catherine Anne Mirando (Felix) of Greenville; a brother, Russell Rogers (Alycia) of Marietta, GA; and his father and mother-in-law, Bruce and Ann Brown of Kingstree.
A celebration of Kent's life will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Cherry Hill Country Club, 275 Cherry Hill Loop, Andrews, SC 29510. Dress is casual.
In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Williamsburg Regional Hospital Foundation, 500 Nelson Boulevard, Kingstree, SC 29556.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 26 to May 27, 2020