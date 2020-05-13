|
Paul Peterson, beloved husband, father, and grandfather was called home to be with the Lord on May 10, 2020. He was born on January 4, 1937 in Frankfort, IL to Leo and Bernice Peterson. Paul was the eldest of two children, predeceased by his sister, Carol. He graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology in 1959 with a B.S. in Industrial Engineering and went on to earn an MBA from The Ohio State University. He spent his career with DuPont, where he was an engineering manager for many large construction projects around the country. He retired in 1994 to Anderson, SC, where he and his wife Jeri fulfilled their life-long dream of building a house on the Lake.
Paul enjoyed bird hunting, freshwater fishing, and watching all types of sports. He trained bird dogs and was an expert marksman with all types of guns. He enjoyed flying and was a licensed pilot. He also loved to grow a large vegetable garden each year and to please his wife by tending to her long stem rose garden. Paul and Jeri enjoyed traveling with friends on a number of trips to Europe and the Holy Lands.
He was a member and Deacon of Concord Baptist Church in Anderson, SC. Paul was also an active member of the Gideons and enjoyed getting Bibles out to local establishments and across the world. Beloved husband of 52 years to Jeri Peterson (Bradbary), loving father of Greg Peterson (Beth) and Michael Peterson; proud grandfather of Jessica (Peterson) Bond, Daniel Peterson, and James Peterson. He and his wife recently relocated to Holly Springs, NC from Anderson, SC to be near family.
Our Family would like to extend a special thank you to the team at Transitions LifeCare Hospice for the care, concern, and assistance they provided for Paul and our family during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the .
