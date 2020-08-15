Paula Johnson
Paula Jane Stone Johnson, 60, wife of Johnny Johnson of Anderson, died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at NHC Healthcare of Anderson after a short illness.
Born in Anderson on February 2, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Billy Scott Stone and the late Jane Voglar Stone.
Paula was a 1978 graduate of T.L. Hanna High School, but she will be most remembered by her 25 year tenure as cashier at Walmart on Liberty Highway. She was loved by many customers and co-workers. She attended New Prospect Baptist Church with her husband.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Johnny Johnson, her sisters-in-law, Nancy Davis and Susie Ham (Jay), and her nieces and nephew.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00am at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Anderson. Rev. Dr. Bryan Cribb will officiate.
The family will speak to attendees following the graveside service. Social distancing is to be observed.
Flowers are optional or memorials may be made to the family.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com
THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER