Services
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Generation Worship Plaza of Belton
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
New Generation Worship Plaza of Belton
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula Smith


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula Smith Obituary
Paula Smith

Anderson - Paula A. Smith, 59, of Anderson SC, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Born in Greenville SC, on December 7, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Furman "Sonny" and Shelby Lyles. She was the wife to Michael Joel Smith and a member of New Generation Worship Plaza of Belton.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons: Thomas Bradley Smith (Danielle) and Michael Joshua Smith; daughter: Brandy Kallena Foster (Jonathon Foster, Sr); 2 brothers; 4 sisters; 19 grandchildren, including Julie Daniels of the home and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by 2 sisters.

Funeral services will be held at New Generation Worship Plaza of Belton on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 12pm.

Visitation will be held prior to the service at the church on Friday from 10 am to 12pm.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.

The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -