|
|
Paula Smith
Anderson - Paula A. Smith, 59, of Anderson SC, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Born in Greenville SC, on December 7, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Furman "Sonny" and Shelby Lyles. She was the wife to Michael Joel Smith and a member of New Generation Worship Plaza of Belton.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons: Thomas Bradley Smith (Danielle) and Michael Joshua Smith; daughter: Brandy Kallena Foster (Jonathon Foster, Sr); 2 brothers; 4 sisters; 19 grandchildren, including Julie Daniels of the home and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by 2 sisters.
Funeral services will be held at New Generation Worship Plaza of Belton on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 12pm.
Visitation will be held prior to the service at the church on Friday from 10 am to 12pm.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.
The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020