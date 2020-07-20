1/1
Paula Standridge "Kay" Robinson
Paula "Kay" Standridge Robinson

Anderson - Paula Kay Standridge Robinson, 66, of Anderson, SC, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born June 27, 1954 in Franklin County, GA, she was the daughter of the late Purcell Standridge, Jr. and Carlene Jeanette Smith Standridge Shelton and was the step-daughter of the late William Thomas Shelton. Kay was retired from Walmart and was a member of Canaan Baptist Church.

She is survived by her loving husband, Floyd Robinson; son, Marty Shawn Robinson and his wife, April Rye Robinson of Anderson, SC; brother, Brian Keith Standridge of Anderson; and grandchildren, Jessica and Jackson Robinson.

The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 am Thursday, July 23, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home in the chapel. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 am with Rev. Jerry Parnell officiating. A private burial will be held in M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Canaan Baptist Church, 1834 S. Murray Ave., Anderson, SC 29624.

The family will be at 3018 Brackenberry Drive, Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
