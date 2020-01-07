|
|
Pauline A. Tate
Anderson - Pauline A. Tate, 83, of Anderson, SC passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Anmed Health Medical Center.
Born on October 4, 1936 in Hamilton County, TN she was the daughter of the late Lester and Hannah Ables and the wife of the late Joseph Tate. She was a member of Homeland Park Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son: Robert Sanders (Janice); stepdaughters: Mary Lou and Pat; sister: Helen A. Ferguson; grandchildren: Robert Sanders Jr (Rebecca) and Jacob Sanders (Lindsay); and great grandchildren: Anna Cannon, Laken Sanders, and Bowen Sanders.
In addition to her parents and spouse, she was predeceased by her brothers: J.L. Ables and Cecil Ables; and sisters: Mary Sanders and Wretha Fetterolf.
Funeral services will be held at 3pm on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Homeland Park Baptist Church and will be officiated by Reverend James Strickland and Pastor Phil Sears. Burial will follow at New Silverbrook Cemetery.
Visitation will be held prior to the service from 2pm - 3pm Friday, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Homeland Park Baptist Church or The Freedom Center.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020