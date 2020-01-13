Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Pauline M. Henry

Pauline M. Henry Obituary
Pauline M. Henry

Anderson, SC - Pauline M. Henry, 71, wife of Larry S. Henry, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020.

Born in Kimberly, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Angela Vandenberg Pairon. She was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh. Following graduation, she toured Europe for three months. She worked in South Korea for a year with the Red Cross. Pauline retired from Anderson School District 5 as a media assistant. She loved to travel, visiting all 50 states and many national parks. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Larry Henry; two daughters, Lauren Knight of Anderson and Miriam Hayes (Lee) of Dillon; six grandchildren, Aaron, Zoe, and Nicholas Knight, Abby, Olivia, and Dalton Hayes; and a brother, Daniel Pairon of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her guardian, Louise Heinemann and a brother, Jack Pairon.

A Funeral Mass will be held at noon Wednesday, January 15, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School, 1200 Cornelia Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
