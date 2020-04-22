|
|
Pauline Manley Gillespie
Seneca - Polly Gillespie passed from this world to be with the Lord peacefully in her sleep on the night of April 20, 2020, at Lila Doyle Nursing Home in Seneca, SC, where she shared her smile and sweetness with all those who lovingly cared for her the last 3 years of her life.
She was born in Piedmont, SC, on January 12, 1921, but lost her parents when she was very young. She grew up in Pickens, SC, where she lived with her new foster family, The Hannah Family, and her best friend and new sister, Frances Hannah. Later she went to live with her half-sister, Minnie Hughes, in Seneca and worked in the mill at Newry while she waited for her "sailor man" to come home from the war. On February 2, 1946, she married Chester Gillespie after he returned from World War II having served in the Navy. They lived with and loved each other for the next 64 years until his death in 2010. Polly and Chester enjoyed many years doing their favorite thing, camping with their friends and sightseeing around the country. In her later years, many of those precious memories were taken from her by Alzheimer's, but it could never take the smile from her face or the goodness in her heart.
She loved her children with all her heart and was especially proud to be Nana to her granddaughter, Lori who passed away in 1992. She is survived by her son Danny Gillespie, her daughter, Mary Moody, and her son-in-law, Allen Moody.
A private service is planned at this time. The family requests if you wish to remember Polly at this time, you may make a donation to the of Upstate South Carolina.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020