Peggy Ann Jones Obituary
Peggy Ann Jones

Peggy Ann Jones, age 76, of 611 East Hampton Street passed Sunday, at the AnMed Health Medical Center. She was born in Madison County GA and was the daughter of the late Ernest Skelton and Lueberta Moon Skelton.

Survivors include two daughters, Katrina Skelton and Larussia Jones; three sisters, Jennifer (Sean) Wilson, Carolyn Skelton, and Gussie (Walter) Rumph; three brothers, Calvin Skelton, Marion (Bonnie) Skelton, and Frankie Hampton; four grandchildren. The family is at 3601 East River Street Anderson S.C.

A private family hour will be held Thursday from 11:00 AM- 12:00 PM. Public viewing will follow 12:00 Noon till 6:00 PM. Foggie-Holloway Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 20 to May 21, 2020
