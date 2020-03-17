|
Peggy Brock
Peggy Hammond Brock, 83, wife of the late Franklin D. Brock, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Honea Path, SC on December 18, 1936, she was a daughter of the late George Washington Hammond and the late Bertha Lollis Hammond.
She was retired from manufacturing and was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her daughter, Tracey Brock Ray (Richard), son, Russell D. Brock, grandchildren, Christie Ray Hevner and Alan Ray and sisters, Evelyn Poore, Georgia Wilson and Linda Finley.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard Earle Brock and siblings, Eunice Fulbright, Lois Mauldin, Alma Cantrell, and Charles Hammond.
A funeral service will be held at 3:30pm on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in The Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center 1621 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625.
The family will receive friends at The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center on Thursday from 2:30pm - 3:30pm.
