Peggy Campbell Rogers
Ninety Six - Peggy Campbell Rogers, 85, of Ninety Six, SC, formerly of Abbeville County, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Hospice House in Greenwood.
Born Nellie Margaret Fisher on June 11, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Alford B. and Nellie Small Fisher. Peggy was a 1951 graduate of Abbeville High School, where she received various honors, including the designation of class valedictorian. Her professional career as an administrative assistant/secretary culminated in her retirement from the Abbeville County ASCS Office in 1995. She was a faithful and beloved member of Bells United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and participated in various ministries. Upon her move to Greenwood, Peggy became an associate member of St. Mark United Methodist Church. A loving wife and mother, she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Paul M. Campbell and her siblings, Carolyn Sharpton, Bill Fisher, Thelma Culbreth, and Annie Loys Taylor.
She is survived by her husband, Vergil A. Rogers, of the home; her daughters, Teresa C. 'Terry' Scarlett (husband, Zane) of Knoxville, TN and Paula C. Wilson (husband, Mike) of Kennesaw, GA; sister, Shirley Shamel, of Anderson; two sisters-in-law, Bea Sparrow, of Abbeville and Lila Campbell of Conyers, GA; brother-in-law, Marion Campbell (wife, Jan) of Smyrna, GA, as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 1:00PM, Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Bells United Methodist Church Cemetery, Abbeville with Rev. John Elmore and Rev. Scott Allen officiating. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials, in memory of Peggy, may be sent to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648 or to , P.O. Box 8328, Greenville, SC 29604.
