Services
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Coker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Coker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Peggy Coker Obituary
Peggy Coker

Anderson - Peggy Volrath Coker, 75, of Anderson, SC, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday June 13, 2019 at her home.

Ms. Coker was born in Oconee County to the late Mae Mullins and the late Marvin Volrath.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband, Jim Coker, a son, Tim O'Kelley, Brothers; Curtis, Johnny and Jerry Volrath; Stepdad Dan Mullins.

She is survived by her son: Robert Gibson of Anderson; stepson: Randy Coker of Virginia; stepdaughter: Karen Meeks of Myrtle Beach; sister: Betty Irvin of Van Buren, Arkansas; Seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and a lifelong friend Mary Ann Lindsey.

Funeral services will be held at 3pm Saturday June 15, 2019 at the Sosebee Mortuary South Chapel with her eulogy by: Bob McCarthy and Delennon Stowe. Entombment will follow the service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at 2pm at the mortuary.

The family will be at Peggy's home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Asbury Baptist Church, 2770 Centerville Rd, Anderson, SC.

The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel will be assisting the family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now