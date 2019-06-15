|
Peggy Coker
Anderson - Peggy Volrath Coker, 75, of Anderson, SC, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday June 13, 2019 at her home.
Ms. Coker was born in Oconee County to the late Mae Mullins and the late Marvin Volrath.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband, Jim Coker, a son, Tim O'Kelley, Brothers; Curtis, Johnny and Jerry Volrath; Stepdad Dan Mullins.
She is survived by her son: Robert Gibson of Anderson; stepson: Randy Coker of Virginia; stepdaughter: Karen Meeks of Myrtle Beach; sister: Betty Irvin of Van Buren, Arkansas; Seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and a lifelong friend Mary Ann Lindsey.
Funeral services will be held at 3pm Saturday June 15, 2019 at the Sosebee Mortuary South Chapel with her eulogy by: Bob McCarthy and Delennon Stowe. Entombment will follow the service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at 2pm at the mortuary.
The family will be at Peggy's home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Asbury Baptist Church, 2770 Centerville Rd, Anderson, SC.
The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel will be assisting the family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 15, 2019