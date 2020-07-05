Peggy Cromer Hampton
Anderson, SC - Peggy Joyce Cromer Hampton, 87, widow of Frank C. Hampton, Sr., passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Horace and Ellen Tribble Cromer. Mrs. Hampton was a member of Boulevard Baptist Church where she taught preschoolers in Sunday School and participated in Woman's Missionary Union. She worked for many years in the office at Sears, both at the old location on the corner of Greenville and Main Streets and later at Anderson Mall.
Peggy is survived by daughters Karen Hampton Jones (Larry) and Lynn Hampton Fretwell; son, Chuck Hampton (Kelly); grandchildren Meghan Jones Degler (Grant), Parker Fretwell, Morgan Fretwell, Mackenzie Hampton, and Emma Hampton.
In addition to her husband of 56 years and parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Mallory Jones; two brothers, Charles Cromer and Marshall Cromer; and a sister, Essie Cromer Foxworth.
A funeral service for Peggy Hampton will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, at Boulevard Baptist Church for family and friends comfortable practicing social distancing and, preferably, wearing masks. Others are invited to join the service through Livestream via this link: https://www.youtube.com/c/BoulevardBaptist
. A private burial will follow the service.
Memorials may be made to Boulevard Baptist Church, 700 Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621.
