Peggy McKinley Hopkins
Anderson, SC - Peggy Jean McKinley Hopkins, 84, widow of Toddy Hopkins, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Louise Hopkins McKinley. She was retired from Foundry & Steel. Mrs. Hopkins was a member of Nell Townsend Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include three daughters, Susan Hopkins Isbell and husband, Ronnie, Donna Lynne Hopkins Meyer and husband, John, and Anna Hopkins Patterson and husband, George; grandchildren, Derek Isbell and wife, Lander, Jennifer McAninch and husband, Josh, Meredith Alexander and husband, Reese, Chase Campoli and wife, Alaina, Danielle Campoli, Sydney Patterson, Emily Patterson Burdette and husband, Dray; great-grandchildren, Thomas and Everett Alexander, Brady Burdette, Corbin and Piper McAninch, Tanner and Adelyn Isbell, and Walker Campoli; sisters, Juanita Richardson, Joan Bagwell and husband, Bill, and Judy Clark and husband, Steve; and a brother, Carl Ray McKinley.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Don McKinley.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Reverend Jackie Arnold. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3:45 p.m. Thursday at the mortuary. The family is at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621 or to the .
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 16, 2019