Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cedar Shoals Baptist Church
1045 Cooley Bridge Rd.
Belton, SC
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Cedar Shoals Baptist Church
1045 Cooley Bridge Rd.
Belton, SC
Burial
Following Services
in the church cemetery
Pelham "Buddy" Medlock, Sr.

Belton - Pelham Murphy "Buddy" Medlock, Sr., husband of Joyce Griffith Medlock, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019.

He was twice married, first to the late Betty Jean Holliday Medlock.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Lewis Murphy Medlock, Jr. and Jessie Bayne Medlock. A member of Cedar Shoals Baptist Church, he retired from Duke Power Company, and was a member of the Princeton #129 Masonic Lodge, where he was a Past Worshipful Master.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Pelham Medlock, Jr., and Meleeda Kelley, both of Belton; step-children, Larry Baldwin of Williamston, and Vickie Chism of Powdersville; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his sister, Dorothy Flemming Madden.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 10, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Cedar Shoals Baptist Church. The service will follow at 2:00, with burial in the church cemetery.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 9, 2019
