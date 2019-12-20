|
Perry Harold Wardlaw
Williamston, SC - Perry Harold Wardlaw, 54, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
Perry enjoyed a simple life. His pleasure in life was helping anyone who had a need, spending time in the woods, but most of all, spending time with his wife, daughters, and grandchildren. He truly left his mark on this world and will never be forgotten.
Born October 26, 1965, in Easley Baptist Hospital, he was the son of Annie Gilbert Wardlaw and the late Clarence Harold Wardlaw.
Surviving are wife, Lisa Wardlaw, of the home; daughters Michelle (Muffin) Dean and Chris of Williamston and Leah (Bug) Wardlaw of the home; and his mother, Annie Wardlaw, of Piercetown. He had two grandchildren, Emilie (Knucklehead) Wardlaw and Dylan (Buddy-Boy) Dean of Williamston that he loved greatly. He had two sisters, Peggy Mayfield (Mike) of Piercetown and Pat Rothell (Tommy) of Anderson. His lifelong friend and work partner, Joe Watt, was with him at his passing. Extended family survivors are one niece, Lori Hayes (Mike) of Anderson, two nephews, Jerry Rothell (Donna) of Gilbert, SC and Scott Rothell and their children.
Perry was a man that was greatly loved and appreciated by a multitude of friends. He truly had the spirit of a servant, wanting to avoid the spotlight while he was helping other people. He was passionate about the things that mattered most to him. Because of his personal faith in his Lord and Savior, he is now reunited with his loved ones, who have preceded him into the portals of glory.
A graveside service will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21st, at Friendship Baptist Church conducted by Mike Mayfield.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019