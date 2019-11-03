|
Perry Lee Farrow
Anderson - Perry Lee Farrow, 47, of Anderson, SC, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at AnMed Medical Health Center from injuries sustained in an auto accident. Born January 31, 1972, in Anderson, he was the son of Neal Boggs and Joyce Sullivan Boggs.
Perry was a graduate of Westside High School, attended Tri-County Technical College and served in the US Army. He was the owner/operator of Palmetto Moving Company.
In 1997, Perry, married the love of his life, Tracy Haley. They have two beautiful daughters, Haley Wright (Daniel Atkins) and Abby "Angelbug" Farrow; and one awesome son, Coleman Farrow. Perry loved saltwater fishing, was an avid knife collector, enjoyed traveling, and loved the Clemson Tigers. Of all his loves, family was by far the greatest. His children were the highlight of his life. Perry's granddaughter, Maddison Wright, was his little "monkey", while Maddison affectionately called him "Grumps".
In addition to his wife, children and parents, Perry is survived by father and mother-in-law, Nick and Diane Haley; brothers and sisters-in-law, Nikki Cleveland (Kyle), Adam Haley (Alyson) and Meredith Haley; six nephews and three nieces; and his four-legged pals, Calhoun and Charlie.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Furman and Helen Sullivan.
A graveside service, with military honors, will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Veterans Garden at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Neal Nolan officiating. A Celebration of Life will follow from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the family home; 102 Newington Circle, Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Folds of Honor-Palmetto State, 1275 Thornblade Blvd., Greer, SC 29650.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019