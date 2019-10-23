|
|
Peter Lance Read
Georgetown - Peter Lance Read, 80, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at home in Hanerau-Hademarschen, Germany, on September 13, 2019. He was born in Bryn Mawr, PA, and grew up in Pennsylvania and Oregon. Peter was a military veteran, serving in the Oregon National Guard and on active duty in the US Army, 82nd Airborne Division. He obtained his GED diploma while in service and later attended Delaware Valley College and Temple University. Peter pursued diverse interests which included, among other endeavors, writing and publishing articles for a magazine, owning/managing a trucking business, home restorations and cutting-edge custom automobile painting which led him to live in Germany.
Peter was a son of the late Lynch Horry Deas Read and Patty Adams Green Read. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Perkins Read and his nephew John Read. He is survived by his wife Cornelie Read, his brothers, Lynch Horry Read (Edith) of Port St. Lucie, FL and David Kaine Read (Judith) of Anderson, SC, sons Timothy Read (Susan), of Seven Lakes, NC, Jeremy Read (Tammy) of Port St. Lucie, FL, Lance Read (Deborah) of Wilmington, NC and 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 3 nieces and one nephew.
A graveside committal service with military honors will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Prince George Winyah Anglican Church cemetery annex, 300 Broad St., Georgetown, SC with Reverend Ramsey Gilchrist officiating. A reception will be held immediately after the service in the Parish Hall parlor, 301 Screven St.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.MayerFuneralHome.com or at the funeral home, 222 St. James St., Georgetown, SC.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2019