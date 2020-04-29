|
|
Philip Rae Swaringen
Townville - Philip Rae Swaringen, 82, of Townville , SC, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his home. Born January 8, 1938 in Charlotte, NC, he was the son of the late Jefferson David Swaringen and Loyce Bryte Foard Swaringen.
Philip spent his career at National Linen retiring after 40 years of service. After his retirement, he proudly drove a school bus for 8 years for the State of North Carolina. He enjoyed 12 years of volunteering for Anderson Meals on Wheels. Philip loved riding his motorcycle and being on the water and he was best known for his sense of humor. He was a member of Zion United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sally Sitar Swaringen; son, Scott Swaringen; daughter Shayne Swaringen (Lynn); step-daughters, Sharon Fields and Marcia Wells (Seth); brother, Gary Swaringen (Sharon); six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Dale Swaringen and sister, June Swaringen.
A private family service will be held and a public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date officiated by Rev. Beverly CroweTipton. Interment will be at a later date in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Charlotte, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 5708 Hwy 187 N., Anderson, SC 29625, Caris Hospice, 129 Straight Drive, Anderson, SC 29625 or Meals on Wheels, PO Box 285, Anderson, SC 29622.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020