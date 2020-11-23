Phillip "Mike" BrockHonea Path, SC - Phillip Michael Brock, 72, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020.Born in Abbeville County, he was the son of the late Cecil and Wilma Murdock Brock. Mike attended Tri-County Tech. He retired from BASF in Anderson with 35 years of service. He was a member of Honea Path First Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and was active in many church activities. He grew up at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church. Mike was a longtime member of the Centre Lodge # 37 AFM in Honea Path.Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Nancy Smith Brock; daughter, Renee' Murdock (Tommy); son, Jon Michael Brock; grandson, Phillip Thomas Murdock (Emma); great-granddaughter, Maci Murdock; and special fur baby, Lucy.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Darwin Brock.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, at Honea Path First Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Mike Moody and Rev. Alex D. Henderson. Entombment will follow at the Garden of Memories. Social distancing will be observed and masks are suggested. The family will receive friends from noon until 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the church. The family is at the residence.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.Sullivan-King Mortuary