Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Cummings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip Cummings


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillip Cummings Obituary
Phillip Cummings

Pelzer - Charles Phillip Cummings, 65, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

Born in Anderson County, he was a son of Haynie Charles Cummings of Williamston and the late Sarah Elizabeth Roberts Cummings. He was the former owner and operator of Economizer Body Shop in West Pelzer.

Additional survivors include his daughters, Jennie Lyn Weston (Timothy) of Anderson and Sarah Elizabeth Beasley (Adam) of Starr; brothers, Ronnie Cummings of Longs, and Mike Cummings of Belton; sister, Nancie Cummings of Miami, FL; and grandchildren, Micaiah, Emily, and Emery Weston.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gray Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now