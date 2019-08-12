|
Phillip Cummings
Pelzer - Charles Phillip Cummings, 65, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Born in Anderson County, he was a son of Haynie Charles Cummings of Williamston and the late Sarah Elizabeth Roberts Cummings. He was the former owner and operator of Economizer Body Shop in West Pelzer.
Additional survivors include his daughters, Jennie Lyn Weston (Timothy) of Anderson and Sarah Elizabeth Beasley (Adam) of Starr; brothers, Ronnie Cummings of Longs, and Mike Cummings of Belton; sister, Nancie Cummings of Miami, FL; and grandchildren, Micaiah, Emily, and Emery Weston.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 12, 2019