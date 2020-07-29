1/1
Phillip Hawkins
Phillip Hawkins

Phillip Allen Hawkins, 51, husband of Kris Wood Hawkins of Anderson, died, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Anderson on January 1, 1969, he was a son of Terry Allen Hawkins and Nancy Phillips Hawkins of Anderson.

He was a hard worker with a strong character and loved helping clients achieve their goals at Gold's Gym of Clemson where he was the Personal Training Director. He was a member of New Spring Church.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Kris Wood Hawkins, daughters, Katie Hawkins (Michael), Anna Hawkins Alexander (Aaron) and Molly Hawkins, grandson, Sutton Brooks, step-daughters, Mollie-Kate Gilmer and Emily Gilmer. He is also survived by his brother, Scott Hawkins (Renee) and nieces, Meredith Pritchett (John-Michael), Whitney Neal (Perry) and a great-niece, Carter Mae Pritchett. His mother and father-in-law also survive, Jack and Janice Wood Jr.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 am in The Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center 1621 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625

Rev. Dr. Rusty Brock will officiate.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 9:30 am - 11:00 am.

Social distancing is to be observed at all events and the family kindly asks attendees to wear face and mouth coverings.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Molly Hawkins and Sutton Brooks scholarship fund at any local branch of Wells Fargo Bank.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com

THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
