Phoebe Ruth Brannon McBride
Phoebe Ruth Brannon McBride

Anderson - Phoebe Ruth Brannon McBride, 73, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

She was born November 5, 1946 in Joanna, SC, and was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Ruth Sulton Brannon.

She is survived by her husband, Samuel McBride; daughters, Mandi McBride of Anderson, SC, and Crystal Lasher of Galloway, NY; brother, Bobby Brannon (Allen) of Laurens, SC; and grandchildren, Ariel and Kate Lasher.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Melvin Brannon.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The McDougald Funeral Home

