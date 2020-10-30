Phoebe Ruth Brannon McBrideAnderson - Phoebe Ruth Brannon McBride, 73, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.She was born November 5, 1946 in Joanna, SC, and was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Ruth Sulton Brannon.She is survived by her husband, Samuel McBride; daughters, Mandi McBride of Anderson, SC, and Crystal Lasher of Galloway, NY; brother, Bobby Brannon (Allen) of Laurens, SC; and grandchildren, Ariel and Kate Lasher.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Melvin Brannon.The family will have a memorial service at a later date.