Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Grace Episcopal Church
711 S. McDuffie Street
Anderson, SC
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Episcopal Church
711 S. McDuffie Street
Anderson, SC
1927 - 2019
Phyllis Crosby Obituary
Phyllis Crosby

Anderson - Phyllis Joy DeKesel Crosby, 92, of Anderson passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born August 7, 1927 in Kansas City, KS, she was the daughter of the late Robert Victor and Gladys Stahl DeKesel. She was a retired office manager and bookkeeper and was a talented quilter. Mrs. Crosby was a member of Grace Episcopal Church where she served on the Altar Guild.

Surviving are her husband, Pete J. Crosby of the home, daughter, Linda Kay Hampton (Michael), sons, Robert Lawrence Crosby (Kathy) and Kevin Alan Crosby (Lisa), five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Clifford H. DeKesel.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28 at Grace Episcopal Church with Rev. Jack Hardaway officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 pm. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, 711 S. McDuffie Street, Anderson, SC 29624.

Sullivan-King Mortuary, www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 27, 2019
