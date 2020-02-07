Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Chapel of First Baptist Church
Greenwood, SC
Greenwood, SC - Pope Coleman Long, husband of Shelby L. Long, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, at his residence.

Born in Saluda, SC, he was the son of the late Mott Gary and Mary Lou Force Long. He served in the U.S. Navy. Pope was a graduate of the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. He was a Funeral Director and Embalmer for 50 years, working at Ramey Funeral Home, Sullivan-King Mortuary, and Blyth Funeral Home. He was named Piedmont Group Funeral Director of the Year in 2008 by the South Carolina Funeral Directors Association. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Greenwood and the Mauldin Sunday School Class.

Survivors include his wife, Shelby of the home; daughter, Angie Long Bishop and husband, Brian of Anderson; granddaughter, Madison Bishop of Anderson; and his sister, Ann Long of Saluda.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 9, in the Chapel of First Baptist Church, Greenwood conducted by Dr. Tony Hopkins. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. A private family burial will precede the service.

Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 722 Grace Street, Greenwood, SC 29649, the , 4124 Clemson Boulevard, Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621, or the .

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
