Preston Erwin Gentry
January 2, 1937 - February 17, 2020
Preston Erwin Gentry, 83, husband of Martha Staggs Gentry of Anderson, died, Monday, February 17, 2020 at The Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Starr, SC on January 2, 1937, he was a son of the late Clarence Gentry and the late Inez Mitchell Gentry.
He was retired from BASF and was a member of New Life Fellowship of Anderson.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Staggs Gentry, sons, Michael Erwin Gentry (Kacie) and Preston Lee Gentry (Angie), daughters, Sharmin Walls and Shannon Allen (Richie), sister, Sue Parks, and brothers, Barney Gentry and Clarence "Buddy" Gentry. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Wilton Gentry, Neill Gentry and Hazel Simpson.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 3:00pm in The Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center 1621 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625. Rev. David Walters and Rev. Sam Duncan will officiate. Burial will follow at South Lawn Memorial Gardens in Starr.
The family will receive friends at The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center on Wednesday from 1:30pm - 3:00pm.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to Hospice of The Upstate 1835 Rogers Rd. Anderson, SC 29621
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020