Priscella A. Johnson
Iva - Priscella A. Johnson, 79, of Iva, SC, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Born August 16, 1941 in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Christopher Austin Alexander and Claudia Irene Evans Alexander. She was married to the late Fred Johnson, Jr.
Priscella was a graduate of Girls High and was retired from BASF. She was a talented piano player, an avid flower gardener, and enjoyed making crafts.
She is survived by her daughters, Mrs. Ross (Micheale) Hill, Mrs. Scott (Angela) Phillips, and her son, Mr. Marc (Denise) Johnson; brother, Wallace Alexander; sister, Mrs. James (Doris) Curry; grandchildren, Courtney, Caitlin, Ozan, Emily, Madison and Gavin; great-grandchildren, Zannah, Natalie, Kyler and Parker; and beloved nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 2:00-3:30 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 pm in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home. Burial will be at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Flowers are optional and memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 4124 Clemson Blvd Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.