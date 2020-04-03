|
Quainette T. Latimer
Anderson - Mrs. Quainette Y. Thompson Latimer, 68, of 1600 Bolt Drive, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Rainey Hospice. She is survived by her husband, Henry M. Latimer; one daughter, Azure Latimer (Marquis) Agnew of Stone Mountain, GA; six grandchildren, Zarian Robinson and Brandon Agnew both of Anderson, SC, Josiah, Trinity, Serenity and Nia Agnew all of Stone Mountain, GA; her father, William P. Thompson; and a host of relatives and close friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Freeman Thompson.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Welfare Baptist Church. The family is at the home. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020