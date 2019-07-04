Quincy O. Waters



Anderson - Quincy O. Waters, age 83, of Anderson, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.



Born in Statesboro, GA, on March 27, 1936, he was the son of the late Willie S. Waters and Julia Brannen Waters. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Waters was employed with State Farm Insurance for 50 years. He was a member of GraceView Church, where he taught Sunday school, and served as Elder. Mr. Waters loved the Lord and served Him through many mission ventures, home and foreign. He was also a math teacher, counselor and basketball coach at Adrian High School. His goal was not just to teach basketball skills, but to build a legacy of teaching these boys to become men!



Survivors include his wife, Elaine Hartsfield Waters of the home; sons, Brian Waters and his wife, Sabrina and Gregory Waters and his wife, Stacey. He is also survived by his four grandchildren and was the last surviving member of his immediate family.



The family will receive friends from 10:30am-12:30pm Friday, July 5, 2019 at GraceView Church.



A service celebrating the life of Mr. Waters will follow at 1:00 pm Friday at the church. Burial with military honors will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to GraceView Church, 120 Centerville Road, Anderson, SC 29625.



Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 4, 2019