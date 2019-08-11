|
Rachel Davenport
Anderson, SC - Mrs. Rachel Saxon Chapman Davenport, 97, of Anderson, passed away into the Lord's care on Friday, August 9, 2019. Born in Anderson County on May 25, 1922, she was the daughter of the late James H. Saxon and Nellie Hill Saxon. She was a resident of Williamston for most of her life.
She is survived by a daughter, Sandra Joan Chapman of Anderson and a son, Ronald Dale Davenport of El Campo, Texas, and a daughter-in-law, Dorothy Chapman of Anderson. She is survived by one sister, Etrulia Saxon Burgess of Belton. She has seven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Clyde Chapman and Edwin Davenport; a son, Jerry Clyde Chapman, Sr.; and three brothers, Ralph, Aubrey, and Jimmy Saxon.
Mrs. Davenport was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church in Williamston before moving to Anderson and becoming a member of Concord Baptist Church. She was an active member of the Faith Sunday school class.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, August 12, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Reverend Bill Parnell. Burial will follow the service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Monday at the mortuary.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the nurses and staff of Hospice of the Upstate for their love, kindness, grace, and professionalism.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019