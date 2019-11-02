|
Ralph Dunn
Belton - Ralph Edward Dunn, 71, of Belton, SC, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House. Born March 22, 1948 in Anderson, SC, he was a son of the late Wiley and Inez Cox Dunn. Ralph served his country in the US Army and retired after 28 years. As a civilian, he worked for Michelin Tire and BMW. Ralph was a member of Broadway Lake Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Judith Dunn; children, Ricky Dunn (Joy), Michael Huff (Tonya), Christi Whitten (Chris), Debbie Lollis (Greg); grandchildren, Brandon Dunn (Karmen), Ashely Wilson (Justin), Lea Huff, Dylan Whitten, Cortney Glew, Scott Lollis (Hannah); great-grandchildren, Jerraleigh, Landon, Everly, Sophie, Judah, Ellie and Kade; brothers, Melvin Dunn (Sue), Wayne Dunn, Doug Dunn (Joyce); and sister, Gloria Charshee (Don). In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sister, Shelby Storey and brothers, Gilbert and Randy Dunn. The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm - 2:00 pm Monday, November 4, 2019 at Broadway Lake Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Reverend Dwight Greene and Reverend Early Tucker officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home, 4605 Belton Hwy, Anderson, SC 29621.
