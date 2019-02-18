Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Interment
Following Services
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Anderson - Ralph Wesley Morgan, age 97, passed away on Saturday February 16, 2019 at the Rainey Hospice House in Anderson, SC.

Born in Seneca, SC on May 8, 1921, he was the son of the late Harrison Morgan and the late Annie Mae Morgan Newell. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy for 42 years including service at the Battle of Pearl Harbor and WWII; retiring with the rank of Senior Chief. After retirement he worked as an Agency Manager for Farm Bureau Insurance. He was a member of Earle's Grove Baptist Church.

He is survived by his two sons, Wesley Morgan (Nancy) of Anderson, SC and Phil Morgan of Fair Play, SC and one daughter Teresa Morgan Lutes (Chris) of North Carolina; four grandchildren, Susan Anderson (Rick), Christine Ralston (Vance), Jeffrey Tullai, Ashley Tullai and five great-grandchildren Morgan Condon (Pat), Mariana Varner (Will), Aspen Tullai, Aslyn Tullai and Ava Tullai.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Marjorie Haynes Morgan; his second wife Alma Morgan; a daughter Mary Anne Morgan Barnette; and three brothers George, Kennemur, and Popal Morgan.

The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home with Reverend James Dyar officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with military honors.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a church or ministry of one's choice.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 18, 2019
