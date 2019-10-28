|
Ralph "Larry" Peace
Anderson - Ralph Larry Peace, 71, of Anderson, SC, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019.
Born September 15, 1948 in Anderson, he was the son of the late Ralph Schuler Peace and Gladys Jordan Peace. Larry was a graduate of Boys High School and was a veteran of the United States Army.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Farmer Peace of the home; and sons, Jonathan Peace of Atlanta, GA and Joshua Peace of Atwater, CA.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00pm Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 2:00pm with Rev. Sam Duncan and Rev. Vernon Bagwell officiating. Burial will follow in New Silver Brook Cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted.
The family will be at 3816 S. Main St., Anderson, SC 29624.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019