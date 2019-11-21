Services
Flat Rock Church
908 Flat Rock Rd
Anderson, SC 29624
Resources
Rana Masters

Starr - Rana Melissa Trotter Masters, 41, of Starr, South Carolina, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital in Greenville, SC.

Born in Anderson on January 18, 1978, she is the daughter of Terry Martin Trotter and the late Tony Michael Trotter. She is a 1996 graduate of Crescent High School, Iva, SC. She was a hair stylist for over 20 years and was owner and operator of Pazaaz Salon where she loved and utilized her talents to make others look and feel beautiful. She was a lifelong member of Flat Rock Baptist Church.

She is survived by her mother, Terry Martin Trotter (Alton C. Reed), her daughter Ollie Bleu Masters, and her Grandfather John C. "JC" Martin, Sr. She is also survived by her Uncle Johnny Martin (Margie), Aunt Elaine Simpson, and several beloved cousins.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Juanita D. Martin.

A service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, November 23rd at 11:00 a.m. at Flat Rock Baptist Church, 908 Flat Rock Road, Anderson, SC, 29624. Rev. Ed Hunsinger, Rev. David Pickens, and Rev. Eddie Bledsoe will officiate.

The family will receive friends in the sanctuary of the church following the service.

The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center, Anderson, SC is serving the Trotter Family. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
