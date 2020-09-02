Randall W. White
Seneca - Randall Wayne White, 62, passed away at Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood Sunday, August 30, 2020 due to complications from Covid-19. He was born January 31, 1958 in Fort Knox, Kentucky the son of Bolt and Katherine Hoxit Randall.
Randy grew up in Seneca, graduating from Seneca High School, class of 1976. Six weeks prior to graduation Randy was involved in a horrific car crash which left him in a coma from April 19th until July 3rd. He has struggled since then but was able to earn an Associate's degree from Tri-County Tech in Engineering. Randy enjoyed ham radios and as an operator was known as KB4ALH.
Randy is survived by his sister, Becky, of Lyman, SC. His parents preceded him in death, and he is now at peace with them.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, September 5th at the Refuge Baptist Church Cemetery in Central, SC.
We will be following CDC recommendations regarding Covid-19. Please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to a charity of one's choice
.
