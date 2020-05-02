Services
Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill
314 Spratt Street
Fort Mill, SC 29715
803-547-7575
Resources
More Obituaries for Randall Moon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randall Watson Moon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randall Watson Moon Obituary
Randall Watson Moon

Fort Mill - Mr. Randall Watson Moon, age 70, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his home.

Services will be held later for the family.

Born in Anderson, Randall was a son of the late Harold Watson Moon and Lula Frances Brown Nix. He graduated from Clemson University. Randall was a Colonel and retired as a General with the Army National Guard, where he was Chief of Staff of the 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command and HRO for the Army and Air National Guard. Randall enjoyed playing golf and was an avid Clemson fan. He loved his children and grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters, Jennifer Poston of Rock Hill and Stephanie Gay and her husband Jamie of Tega Cay; his son-in-law, Jay Poston of Fort Mill; his sister, Sheila Chappell of Anderson; and four grandchildren, Tripp, Ashton, Randi and Logan.

Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 2 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randall's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -