Randell Welborn
Carlos Randell Welborn, 87, passed away peacefully at Richard Campbell Veterans Nursing Home on Sunday, August 2, 2020 with his wife Glenda at his side.
He was born April 27, 1933 in Anderson, to the late Jessie Lamar Welborn and Kathleen Loftis Welborn.
He is also preceded by his wife of 46 years, Kathryn Elizabeth Campbell Welborn, son, Randell Blake Welborn and brothers, John Frank and Howard Dwayne Welborn.
Randell was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy and the National Guard. He served both in the Vietnam and Korean Wars. After leaving the military, he started working in the electrical engineering field as a regional sales manager. During this time, he traveled and lived with his family in multiple states across the country, returning home to Anderson after retirement.
Randell is survived by his wife, Glenda Vernon Welborn, daughter, Andrea Welborn, step-children Ricky Vernon (Darlene), Rebecca Goodwin (Stewart), Carol Bailey (Johnny) and Jim Vernon (Julie). He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Randell had an impact on many lives during his journey and he will be truly missed by friends and family alike.
A private family memorial service will be held in The Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to St Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting www.stjude.org
or to Temple Baptist Church 2905 Standridge Rd. Anderson, SC 29625.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com
