1/
Randell Welborn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randell Welborn

Carlos Randell Welborn, 87, passed away peacefully at Richard Campbell Veterans Nursing Home on Sunday, August 2, 2020 with his wife Glenda at his side.

He was born April 27, 1933 in Anderson, to the late Jessie Lamar Welborn and Kathleen Loftis Welborn.

He is also preceded by his wife of 46 years, Kathryn Elizabeth Campbell Welborn, son, Randell Blake Welborn and brothers, John Frank and Howard Dwayne Welborn.

Randell was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy and the National Guard. He served both in the Vietnam and Korean Wars. After leaving the military, he started working in the electrical engineering field as a regional sales manager. During this time, he traveled and lived with his family in multiple states across the country, returning home to Anderson after retirement.

Randell is survived by his wife, Glenda Vernon Welborn, daughter, Andrea Welborn, step-children Ricky Vernon (Darlene), Rebecca Goodwin (Stewart), Carol Bailey (Johnny) and Jim Vernon (Julie). He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Randell had an impact on many lives during his journey and he will be truly missed by friends and family alike.

A private family memorial service will be held in The Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to St Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting www.stjude.org or to Temple Baptist Church 2905 Standridge Rd. Anderson, SC 29625.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com.

THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved