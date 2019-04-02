Randie Dale Gibson



Anderson - Randie Dale Gibson, age 68, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Rainey Hospice House.



Born in Anderson, SC on October 20, 1950, he was the son of the late Walter E. Gibson and the late Pauline Lunsford Gibson. Randie was a graduate of Anderson University and the University of South Carolina. He was a gifted musician, playing the piano for his faithful church family at Mountain Creek Baptist Church. He was employed by Carolina Floral Supply for 15 years. The Gibson's wish to send a sincere expression of gratitude to Mike and Connie Wood for their immeasurable kindness.



Randie is survived by his devoted wife and sweetheart for 40 years, Kathy Dukes Gibson; he was the loving father and grandfather of, Matthew Dale Gibson (Stacie), Jared Joseph Gibson (Nicole); Grayson, Jayden, Ryan, and Bailey. Also surviving are his special father-in-law, Joey; special family, Cheryl "Nutma" Gilbert and Roger Gilbert; and his fur baby, Bear.



Randie's wish was for his family to have a private memorial service. This service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.



WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM. Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary