|
|
Randolph Thomas, Jr.
Anderson - Randolph Thomas, Jr., 80, of Cole Circle, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Regency Hospital in Greenville.
Born September 9, 1939 in Colington Harbor, NC, he was the son of the late Randolph Thomas, Sr. and Zeda Haywood Thomas. He graduated from Griggs High School in Poplar Branch, NC and Louisberg Jr. College in Louisberg, NC. He retired with 40 years of service from Gerrish Milliken and was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church. Randolph was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Barbara Brown Thomas of the home; two daughters, Lisa Thomas and her husband Tony Hernandez of Conway, SC and Tracie Thomas of Anderson and a grandson, Duncan Thomas Hernandez. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter and brother, Don R. Thomas. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Funeral service will be held at 3pm Friday (Nov. 8) at New Prospect Baptist Church with Rev Bobby Watson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3pm prior to the service at the church.
The family is at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Prospect Baptist Church, 2503 Whitehall Road, Anderson, SC 29625.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019