Randy Newton
Anderson, SC - Randy Newton, 66, of Anderson, died Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Rainey Hospice House. He was born in Anderson on July 26, 1952 to the late Randy R. and Winona Burden Newton.
A retired Master Electrician, Randy enjoyed participating as a Revolutionary War Reenactor. Collecting guns was his favorite hobby. Many friendships were formed at firing ranges and clubs across the upstate. Reading was a past time which brought him many hours of pleasure. Randy was a member of Central Presbyterian Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Newton.
He is survived by an uncle, John Apinis of Fair Play; a nephew, Will Newton of U.S. Airforce stationed in England; two nieces, Jessica Newton Hart of Charleston and Grayce Newton of North Myrtle Beach; a great-nephew, Lennox; two great-nieces, Maisey and Juniper; his cousins, Jan W. Healy and Phil Westbrook both of Anderson and Nancy Kuperman of Bronxville, NY; and several other cousins from Anderson and the Upstate.
Graveside services will be held 1:00PM Saturday, August 10, 2019 in New Silver Brook Cemetery with Rev. David Blizzard. The family will receive friends following the graveside.
The family is at the home of his uncle, John Apinis of Fair Play.
Flowers are optional, memorial contributions, in memory of Randy, may be sent to The ALS Association South Carolina Chapter, 7499 Parklane Road, Suite 144, Columbia, SC 29223.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Newton family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 9, 2019