Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Anderson, SC
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
First Baptist Church
Anderson, SC
Ranny Rankin Jr.


1951 - 2019
Ranny Rankin Jr. Obituary
Ranny Rankin, Jr.

Anderson - William Whitfield "Ranny" Rankin, Jr., age 68, of Anderson, SC passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his home.

Born March 17, 1951 in Anderson, SC, he was a son of the late William Whitfield Rankin, Sr. and the late Martha Palmer Rankin. He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Jimmy Jones.

Ranny was former owner of Bruce & Rankin Insurance Agency and later retired from Palmetto Insurance. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Anderson. He was a big Georgia Bulldogs fan, was an avid golfer and his prize possession was his dog, Maggie.

He is survived by his daughters, Kitt Rankin of Anderson, SC and Alex Rankin and her partner of Travelers Rest, SC; son, Chase Cooley of Anderson, SC; brother, Johnny Rankin (Tonya) of Raleigh, NC; sister, Jane Jones of Anderson, SC and by a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 10-11:30 am Friday, April 19, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Anderson. The memorial service will follow at 12:00 pm at the church with Dr. Josh Hunt officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made payable to Upstate Chapter of the SCJGA and mailed to; Pickens Country Club, 1018 Country Club Road, Pickens SC 29671 Attn: Jeff Evatt.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 18, 2019
