McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Ray Blankenship

Ray Blankenship Obituary
Ray Blankenship

Anderson - Arnold Ray Blankenship, 77, of Anderson, SC passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born September 15, 1942 in Paynesville, WV, Ray was a son of the late King Blankenship and Virgie Blankenship. He worked as a truck driver for AmCan where he later retired.

Ray is survived by his sisters, Joyce Mize and Thelma Padgett, both of Lexington, SC; brother, Mack Blankenship of Vansant, VA; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Lee Southerland Blankenship; sister, Geraldine Shortridge; and brothers, Donnie, Bill, Jr. and Auldie Blankenship.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow visitation at 12:00 p.m. in the Chapel. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Mission School, 1760 Edgewater Dr., Grundy, VA, 24614.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
