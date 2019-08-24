|
|
Ray Boggs
Anderson, SC - Ray Breedin Boggs, 80, husband of Ruth White Boggs, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at his residence.
Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Paul Abner and Mollie McLane Boggs. He was a graduate of Crescent High School and Carolina School of Commerce. He was retired from LaFrance Industries. Mr. Boggs was a lifetime member of Flat Rock Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon, Elder, and Sunday school teacher. He also served as chairman of the Flat Rock cemetery for many years. He was a member of the Jimmy Ezell prayer Group.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Ruth; a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Boggs; a son, Roy White Boggs; sister-in-law, Betty Boggs; niece, Melinda Boggs; and many loved ones and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant twin brother, Roy Boggs and a brother, Tommy Boggs.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 25, at Flat Rock Presbyterian Church (overflow seating will be available in the fellowship hall) conducted by Pastor Elizabeth Jones and Rev. Sanders Read. Burial will follow in Flat Rock Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. Saturday at Sullivan-King Mortuary. The family will be at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Flat Rock cemetery Fund, c/o Melanie B. Jones, 513 Wesley Court, Starr, SC 29684.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Ray's caregivers, Daren Jones, Patsy and Bud Peeples and the staff of Hospice of the Upstate.
