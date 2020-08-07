Ray Furman HawkinsAnderson - Ray Furman Hawkins, 82, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at The Garden House of Anderson.Born January 29, 1938 in Anderson, he was the son of the late Furman Hawkins and Lula Bell Pruitt Hawkins. He was the widower of Martha Elizabeth Erskine Hawkins. Ray spent his career as a barber and was a member of Second Baptist Church Belton. He loved gardening, cooking, and spending time with his family.He is survived by his sons, Dean Hawkins (Michele) of Townville, SC and Steve Blackwell of Anderson, SC; daughter, Terri Frix of Anderson, SC; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his son, Keith Hawkins; and sister, Jackie Blackwell.The family held a private service.