McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
Anderson, SC - Austin Ray Johnson was a son of James Leonard Johnson and Elizabeth Stanley Johnson, born February 28, 1946. He was a devoted minister and retired from Anderson County. He attended Martin Grove Emmanuel Holiness Church. Ray enjoyed preaching, loved people, and cherished spending time with his family and friends. He passed on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the age of 73.

In addition to his parents, preceding in his death are brothers, Eugene, Joe, Richard, and Wayne and one sister, Patricia Campbell.

Ray is survived by his wife Shirley Johnson; daughters, Tammy Bryant (Rodney), Ginger Skaggs (Frank), and Rhonda Dean (Paul); grandchildren Justin and Randy Bryant, Aubrey Skaggs, Dustin Blaney, Jalynn Dean and one great-grandchild on the way.

The funeral service to honor Ray's life will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the McDougald Funeral Home Chapel at 3 pm. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm. Bro. Ricky Bledsoe and Bro. Jeff Carter are the officiants. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The family will be at the home of his daughter, Ginger Skaggs, 1104 Versaillies Avenue, Anderson, SC 29625.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials can be made to Divine Hospice, 115 Whitehall Road, Anderson, SC 29625.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 8, 2019
