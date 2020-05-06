|
|
Ray Lee Thompson, Jr.
Pendleton, SC - Ray Lee Thompson, Jr, 79, passed away on May 5, 2020. Born May 19, 1940, Ray is survived by his son Lee and daughter-in-law Beth Thompson, son-in-law Eddie Gray; sister-in law and brother-in-law Sally and Steve Garris; grandchildren Kathryn and John Schall, Emlynn Shoemaker, Ben Thompson and Sam Thompson; great-grandchild Michael Schall; nieces and nephews and their children Sally Sue, Brandon, Sarah Campbell and Daniel Brown and Robert, Ann Miller, John, Ben and Mills Garris.
Ray was born and raised in Monroe, NC, graduating from Benton Heights High School in 1958. As a teenager, he was an accomplished basketball and baseball player. Ray attended Furman University where he met his future wife, Nena, the love of his life. He later attended the University of South Carolina. Sports were a big part of Ray's college life, and he continued to use his athletic knowledge and talents for years to come coaching countless sports teams in the Pendleton community. Ray thoroughly enjoyed catching up with his many college friends, colleagues, mentors and their families throughout his life.
Ray worked for Clemson University for 30 years. In retirement he served as pastor at Mountain Creek Baptist Church. There are few places Ray went that he did not encounter former colleagues, church members and friends. He found the greatest joy in knowing other people, contributing to their happiness and success in life and sharing in their walk with the Lord.
Ray had a gift for loving people around him. His love was endless and relentlessly loyal, and his deep compassion for others was manifested time and time again in his life as he gave of his time, finances and love to support others. His faith in the Lord was steadfast and unwavering, and he shared that faith with all of those around him. Throughout his life, he was a part of a church community and served in various roles ensuring others knew the Gospel. Ray was a loving husband, father, and community member.
Of all spaces, home was the place Ray was the happiest. Ray and Nena were master gardeners who delighted in the beauty that was created with the natural world and the sustenance it provides. Ray delighted in the home that he and Nena built and the sanctuary it created for all who entered. He was quick to run an errand or go out for a meal. He was even quicker to come back home to his recliner and back porch.
Ray loved his family deeply, cherishing every opportunity for loved ones to gather. He welcomed others with boundless love and generosity. Family time together was never complete without an adventure to Mac's for a burger, fries and sweet tea and Judge Keller's for a piece of Clemson attire. He was a steadfast Clemson fan, never missing a game. Stories of the past and corny jokes were cherished, passed down from generation to generation, told over and over again, and were usually accompanied by a more than healthy dose of something sweet to eat.
"Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice! Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near. Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable - if anything is excellent or praiseworthy - think about such things. Whatever you have learned or received or heard from me, or seen in me - put it into practice. And the God of peace will be with you." Philippians 4:4-9
A graveside service for family will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 9 at Lebanon Baptist Church, 5150 Gentry Road, Anderson SC 29621. Social distancing will be observed. The family can be contacted in care of Lee Thompson, 2408 Arnold Dr, Charlotte, NC 28205. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Welcome Baptist Church, P.O. Box 757, Sandy Springs, SC 29677 or Lebanon Baptist Church, 5150 Gentry Rd, Anderson, SC 29621. Arrangements are in the care of Sullivan-King Mortuary, 3205 North Highway 81, Anderson, SC 29621; (864) 225-5431. Online condolences can be shared at www.sullivanking.com.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 6 to May 7, 2020