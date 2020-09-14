1/1
Ray P. Davis
Ray P. Davis

Anderson, SC - Ray Pruitt Davis, 84, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.

Born in Piedmont, SC, he was the son of the late Boyd and Nellie Pearl Winstead Davis. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Mr. Davis was a retired City of Anderson Bus Driver and previously worked for Trailways. He was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his wife, Mildred S. Davis; two daughters, Rhonda Leonard and Connie Jenkins (Doug); three grandchildren, Abby Wooten (Craig), Sarah Cox, and Cydney Leonard; and six great-grandchildren, Joe Riley Wooten, Brooks Wooten, Baylor Wooten, Margot Wooten, Maggie Cox, and Maci Cox.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Dennis Davis and Larry Davis.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. David Walters. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary. The family is at the residence and will be at the home of a daughter, Rhonda Leonard following the service.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com






Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
