Services
Holloway's Funeral Home Inc
101 Holloway Blvd
Belton, SC 29627
(864) 338-5200
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bethlehem A.M.E. Church
211 Washington Street
Belton, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Putman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Putman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ray Putman Obituary
Ray Putman

Belton - Ray Putman age 56, of 214 Washington Street Belton S.C., passed Friday May 24, 2019. He was a native of Anderson County and was the son of Peggy Putman and the late Floyd Putman, he was Veteran of U.S. Army and was a graduate of BHP class of 1980. He leaves to cherish fond memories a devoted mother, Peggy Putman of the home, one son, Anthony Cortez Putman, one sister, Melissa Patterson, two brothers Floyd M. Putman, and Byron D. Putman. Funeral services will be held Thursday 12:00 Noon. at New Hope Baptist Church, burial will follow at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veteran Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 4:00-7:00PM at Bethlehem A.M.E. Church 211 Washington Street Belton S.C. The family is at the 401 Broadway Lake Rd Anderson S.C. Condolences can be made at www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now