Ray Putman
Belton - Ray Putman age 56, of 214 Washington Street Belton S.C., passed Friday May 24, 2019. He was a native of Anderson County and was the son of Peggy Putman and the late Floyd Putman, he was Veteran of U.S. Army and was a graduate of BHP class of 1980. He leaves to cherish fond memories a devoted mother, Peggy Putman of the home, one son, Anthony Cortez Putman, one sister, Melissa Patterson, two brothers Floyd M. Putman, and Byron D. Putman. Funeral services will be held Thursday 12:00 Noon. at New Hope Baptist Church, burial will follow at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veteran Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 4:00-7:00PM at Bethlehem A.M.E. Church 211 Washington Street Belton S.C. The family is at the 401 Broadway Lake Rd Anderson S.C. Condolences can be made at www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 29, 2019