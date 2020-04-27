|
Rayburn Rice
Elida - Rayburn Rice, 61, of Elida, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Defiance Hospice. He was born on January 2, 1959, to J D and Joan (Morris) Rice; both preceded him in death. He was united in marriage on Aug. 4, 2008 to Carla Sandlin; she survives in Elida.
He is survived by one son, Michael Rice of Anderson, SC; five daughters, Deidre Rice of Anderson, SC, Belikia Isom of Charlotte, NC, Brianna Rice of Anderson, SC and Shayla and Mikaila Rice both of Elida and one brother Benjamin Rice of Atlanta, GA. Rayburn was in the United States Army and took pride in detailing cars for various dealerships. He was an avid Clemson football fan and loved to fish.
His funeral service will be Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home; where there will be military grave rites by the Delphos Veterans Council. Deacon Austin Smith will officiate. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be Friday May 1, 2020 at Dayton National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. There will be full military service at a later date.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020